Man who entered homes in East Sussex and threatened people with imitation firearm sentenced

Tyler Corteggio carried out the robberies in Brighton and in Seaford.

He stole an electric bicycle after threatening a couple in their home in Brighton with the weapon, police reported.

Police added he later entered a property in Seaford and then took a Range Rover from a driveway.

Corteggio, 27, formerly a bar worker of Arnold Street, Brighton, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for robbery at Lewes Crown Court on March 28. Picture: Sussex Police

But specialist officers from the Tactical Firearms Unit located Corteggio and arrested him.

Following an investigation by Eastbourne and Brighton CID, he appeared in court and was convicted.

He was arrested, and the investigation revealed how Corteggio had shown the imitation firearm to acquaintance, telling them that it was both real and that he was “not messing about any more”.

Corteggio admitted two counts of robbery, two counts of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of immediate and unlawful violence, and one count of taking a motor vehicle without consent.

Detective Sergeant Jamie Ashford said: “Corteggio carried out two robberies which were distressing for the victims.

“We are grateful to them for helping the investigation and providing detailed descriptions.

“TFU officers were able to safely detain Corteggio, and CID detectives and investigation staff ensured Corteggio had no choice but to plead guilty in court when presented with the evidence of what he had done.

“This case shows our determination to catch dangerous offenders and prevent them from causing further harm to the community.