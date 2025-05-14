Man who sexually assaulted sleeping woman on flight bound for London Gatwick sentenced
Sussex Police said Momade Jussab, 66, was sat next to the victim, a woman in her 20s, in the aircraft bound for Gatwick from Doha in Qatar.
The victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, had not met Jussab before, the force added.
Police said she awoke during the flight to find he was sexually assaulting her.
When the aircraft landed, she reported her experience to police, and she has received support from specially trained officers.
Police investigated and Jussab was arrested.
Sussex Police said he was subsequently charged with one count of sexual assault by penetration and two counts of sexual assault, and was found guilty after a trial in March.
At Lewes Crown Court on May 12, Jussab, of Swinfield Close, Feltham, was jailed for six-and-a-half years as part of an extended sentence, police said.
It means he will not be released automatically half way through his sentence, but will instead have to serve at least two thirds of the sentence in prison before he can be considered for parole.
Jussab was also placed on the sex offenders' register indefinitely, the force added.
The court was told about how the incident happened on September 28 last year.
The victim recalled how cabin lights were switched off and most passengers were asleep during the flight when the sexual assaults took place.
The crimes continue to have an ongoing impact on the victim.
"It has felt so hard and so traumatising to think that anyone would ever want me to do that to me,” she said.
“The shock and disbelief at what I have experienced will never go away and I will never understand how or why anyone would do that to a person.”
Speaking after the case, Detective Inspector Darren Taylor from the Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: “This was a shocking case and a crime which has a long-term impact on the victim and other victims like her.
“The victim showed courage to come forward and report her experience to the police, and we were determined to get justice for her.
“Jussab preyed on the victim and committed these appalling sexual assaults.
“We are pleased that a dangerous offender is now in prison serving a significant custodial sentence.
“We continue to urge victims of sexual offences to come forward and report their experience to the police.”