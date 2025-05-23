Man who shoplifted ‘four cans of pre-mixed Captain Morgan spiced rum and Pepsi’ from Worthing Co-op jailed
Police were called following concerns for a man reported to be walking in the road in Broadwater Street West about 8.20am on Wednesday, May 21.
As officers responded to the scene, Sussex Police said the man was reported to enter the Co-op in Cricketers Parade and steal four cans of pre-mixed Captain Morgan spiced rum and Pepsi.
Police said David McFarlane, 46, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with theft from a shop and remanded in custody to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, May 22.
He pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced to two weeks’ imprisonment, the force added.
Sussex Police continue to work with partners, retailers and the community to tackle business crime, and will continue to take action against those who commit offences.