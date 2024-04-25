Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police said Aron Croft was sent to prison for more than two years when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court last Thursday (April 18).

Police said Croft, 35, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, two counts of shoplifting and one count of using threatening behaviour to cause distress when he appeared before court on September 21.

The court heard that in 2023, Croft went on a shoplifting spree in Kent and East Sussex.

Aron Croft. Picture: Sussex Police

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “On February 8, 2023, Croft entered the Co-op in Cranbrook, Kent and stole spirits worth £400.

“He entered the Co-op again on August 5, 2023, this time in Fairlight Road, Hastings and stole a number food items worth £46.75.

“On August 13, 2023, Croft trespassed and went behind the kiosk at the Co-op in Seabourne Road, Bexhill. He stole tobacco products worth more than £300.

“Croft returned to the Co-op in Bexhill and stole further tobacco products on August 20 worth £2,285. It was heard that when he approached the kiosk, he threatened a member of staff and said: “you’re dead, I’m dying soon, I can be dangerous”, causing the shop worker distress.”

Croft, of no fixed address, was also handed a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order when he was sentenced, police said.

This order prohibits him to enter any retail establishment he has previously committed offences in or has been banned from, as well has wearing anything which obscures his head and face in a retail premises.

If he is asked to leave by a store worker, he has to comply and must not act in an anti-social manner, police said.

Inspector Richard Breeze said: “This is a fantastic result for a prolific offender who caused a lot of distress to the community. Retail workers should be able to undertake their job without fear and the force is committed to tackling criminals.