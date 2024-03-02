Man with links to Brighton, Eastbourne and Worthing wanted on recall to prison - Dial 999 if you see him
Police are searching for Daniel Logan, 43, who also has links to London.
Posting on Facebook, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us find Daniel Logan?
“The 43-year-old, who has links to Worthing, Brighton, Eastbourne and London, is wanted for recall to prison.
“Daniel is described as a 6' tall white man with short brown hair.
“Please share and dial 999 if you see him, quoting crime reference 47230160800.”
