Man with links to Brighton, Eastbourne and Worthing wanted on recall to prison - Dial 999 if you see him

A man with links to Brighton, Eastbourne and Worthing is wanted by Sussex Police on recall to prison.
By Matt Pole
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 10:35 GMT
Police are searching for Daniel Logan, 43, who also has links to London.

Posting on Facebook, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us find Daniel Logan?

“The 43-year-old, who has links to Worthing, Brighton, Eastbourne and London, is wanted for recall to prison.

Sussex Police are searching for Daniel Logan, who is wanted on recall to prison. Picture courtesy of Sussex PoliceSussex Police are searching for Daniel Logan, who is wanted on recall to prison. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
Sussex Police are searching for Daniel Logan, who is wanted on recall to prison. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“Daniel is described as a 6' tall white man with short brown hair.

“Please share and dial 999 if you see him, quoting crime reference 47230160800.”

