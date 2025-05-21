Man with links to Horley and Redhill wanted for drug offences and recall to prison

Police are searching for a man with links to Horley and Redhill who is wanted for drug offences and recall to prison.

Surrey Police are appealing for the public’s help to find 42-year-old Adam Wickham.

Adam is described by Surrey Police as a white man, around 6' tall, of medium build, with blue eyes and light brown hair.

If you have seen him or have any information which could help the force find him, please contact quoting PR/47210210931 via:

Webchat on the Surrey Police website https://www.surrey.police.uk/

Surrey Police’s online reporting tool https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Calling Surrey Police on 101

If you do not wish to leave your name, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.