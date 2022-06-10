Masked intruders with weapons break into Hastings home

Four men were seen to break into the ground floor flat in Bembrook Road around 12.15am on Monday, June 6, police said.

They threatened and demanded money from the occupants, before fleeing the scene with an electric scooter. The two occupants were left shaken but physically unharmed.

Police said the men were in possession of weapons and have been described as wearing dark clothing, masks and gloves.

Police are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary at a property in Hastings.

Investigating officers are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward, including anyone who may have captured any relevant CCTV, dashcam or doorbell camera footage.

Anyone with any relevant information is urged to come forward and contact police. This can be done online or by calling 101 quoting serial 15 of 06/06.