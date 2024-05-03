Firearm officers responded to a report of an assault in Selwyn Avenue, Littlehampton, at about 6.50pm yesterday.

Three men aged 27, 23, and 23 were arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in custody at this time, Sussex Police have confirmed.

“A spokesperson for the force said: “A 25-year-old man who reported being assaulted did not require hospital treatment.

“This was an isolated incident which did not pose a threat to the wider community.

“Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online quoting serial 1214 of 02/05.”

1 . Men arrested after armed police descend on Littlehampton road Men arrested after armed police descend on Littlehampton road Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

2 . Men arrested after armed police descend on Littlehampton road Men arrested after armed police descend on Littlehampton road Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

3 . Men arrested after armed police descend on Littlehampton road Men arrested after armed police descend on Littlehampton road Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL