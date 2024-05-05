Men steal motorbike and hit 2 people with car in West Sussex village

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident in a West Sussex village.
Megan Baker
Published 5th May 2024, 17:19 BST
Updated 5th May 2024, 17:20 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident in a West Sussex village. Photo: Sussex PolicePolice are appealing for witnesses to an incident in a West Sussex village. Photo: Sussex Police
Sussex Police were called to Rudgwick, Horsham, following a motorbike theft on Friday evening (May 3).

Police also reported that the suspects ‘got in their car and hit two people’ during the incident.

Images have been released of two men police would like to speak to in relation to the incident, which happened between 5pm and 5.30pm.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “If you recognise them, or have any information, call 101 quoting serial 972 of 03/05.”