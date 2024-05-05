Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident in a West Sussex village. Photo: Sussex Police

Sussex Police were called to Rudgwick, Horsham, following a motorbike theft on Friday evening (May 3).

Police also reported that the suspects ‘got in their car and hit two people’ during the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Images have been released of two men police would like to speak to in relation to the incident, which happened between 5pm and 5.30pm.