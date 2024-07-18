Metropolitan Police officer formerly of Horley charged with child sex offences in Surrey

By Matt Pole
Published 18th Jul 2024, 13:42 BST
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with sexual assaults on two children in Surrey.

Surrey Police said Jamie Howlett, 33, formerly of Horley, has been charged with six counts of sexual assault by touching of a child under 13.

Three of these charges relate to one victim and three charges relate to a second victim, the force added.

He has also been further charged with multiple offences against a third adult victim.

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with sexual assaults on two children in Surrey. Picture contributed
Surrey Police said there were five offences of rape, one charge of controlling and coercive behaviour, one charge of sexual assault by touching, one charge of sexual assault by penetration and one charge of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Howlett will next appear at Staines Magistrates Court on August 9.

