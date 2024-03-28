Missing Aldwick teen with reported links to Chichester and Crawley found 'safe and well'

A missing teenager from Aldwick has been found ‘safe and well’ by Sussex Police.
By Matt Pole
Published 27th Mar 2024, 14:00 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2024, 13:16 GMT
Scarlett, 14, who had reported links to Chichester and Crawley, was reported missing by Sussex Police yesterday [March 27].

Police also thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Good news! Scarlett, 14, who was reported missing from Aldwick has been found safe and well.

A missing teenager from Aldwick has been found ‘safe and well’ by Sussex Police. Picture by National WorldA missing teenager from Aldwick has been found ‘safe and well’ by Sussex Police. Picture by National World
“Thank you for sharing and caring.”

