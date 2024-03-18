Missing Crawley girls with reported links to Bognor found

Two missing girls from Crawley with reported links to Bognor Regis have been found by Sussex Police.
Eden and Edith were reported missing by Sussex Police on Wednesday, March 13.

Police have thanked the public for sharing the appeal.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We have some good new - missing Crawley girls Edith and Eden have been found.

Two missing girls from Crawley with reported links to Bognor Regis have been found by Sussex Police. Picture contributed
"Thanks for all your concern and sharing our appeal.”

