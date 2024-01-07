BREAKING

Missing Haywards Heath teenager with links to Brighton, Eastbourne and Hastings found by Sussex Police

A missing teenager from Haywards Heath has been found by Sussex Police.
By Matt Pole
Published 7th Jan 2024, 10:06 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2024, 12:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Fifteen-year-old Riley, who reportedly has links to Brighton, Eastbourne and Hastings, was found this afternoon [Sunday, January 7] after the police shared a public appeal.

Riley was reported missing on Saturday, January 6.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We have good news - missing 15-year-old Riley has been found.

A missing teenager from Haywards Heath has been found by Sussex Police. Picture by National WorldA missing teenager from Haywards Heath has been found by Sussex Police. Picture by National World
A missing teenager from Haywards Heath has been found by Sussex Police. Picture by National World
Most Popular

“Thanks to all who shared our appeal to help find him.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can now send your news reports directly to our Sussex World website - along with photos. Your reports are also likely to appear in your local Sussex weekly newspaper.

The link to register is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Select Sussex World from the menu.

We look forward to hearing from you.