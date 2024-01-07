Missing Haywards Heath teenager with links to Brighton, Eastbourne and Hastings found by Sussex Police
Fifteen-year-old Riley, who reportedly has links to Brighton, Eastbourne and Hastings, was found this afternoon [Sunday, January 7] after the police shared a public appeal.
Riley was reported missing on Saturday, January 6.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We have good news - missing 15-year-old Riley has been found.
“Thanks to all who shared our appeal to help find him.”
