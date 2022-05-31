More charged following M25 climate protests

Police say a further 16 people have been charged with criminal damage and/or aggravated trespass at Clacket Lane and Cobham services and will next appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court.

A further 10 people have been summonsed in relation to the same offences after failing to answer bail.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thirty five people were arrested altogether after officers were called to both service stations just after 7am on Thursday April 28 following reports that a large number of protesters were at the sites and were gluing themselves to the pumps, to forecourt signs and to vehicles, as well as blocking access and stopping motorists from using the pumps.

16 more people have been charged

Police say that ‘significant damage’ was caused to the pumps on both forecourts, with a total of 35 pumps damaged at Cobham Services, and a further 20 pumps damaged at Clacket Lane.

Four people were charged on the day and pleaded not guilty when they appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court last Monday (May 23). They are due to stand trial at Lewes Crown Court at a later date.