More motorists convicted in court as part of Sussex Police campaign to tackle drink and drug-driving

Officers carried out increased patrols through December last year as part of Operation Limit, a national campaign to crackdown on intoxicated drivers over the festive period.

In keeping with previous campaigns, some of those convicted of drink and drug driving are being named to raise awareness of the campaign and to highlight the examples as a deterrent to others who commit or think about committing similar offences.

Head of the Roads Policing Unit (RPU) Superintendent Rachel Glenton said: “Those who commit these offences risk punishments which include being disqualified from driving, heavy fines, and even the risk of going to prison.

More motorists have been convicted in court as part of a Sussex Police campaign to tackle drink and drug-driving. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“These are nothing compared to the risk they pose of causing serious harm or even the death of themselves or other road users.

“Drink or drug driving is one of the main causes of people being killed or seriously injured on our roads.

“That is why we continue to urge people to take steps to prevent drink and drug-driving, such as persuading loved ones not to drive, and taking sensible steps such as pre-booking taxis or walking home.

“Our officers are determined to catch offenders to help keep our roads safe.”

Among the first to be convicted were a retiree who was seen driving across a double white line and veering towards oncoming traffic, a catering manger who crashed into parked cars before calling his father to pick him up from the scene, a farm worker who was left needing hospital treatment after losing control of his van and crashing into parked vehicles, an engineer who crashed in his van while more than three times the legal alcohol limit, and a scaffolder who was still over the alcohol limit the morning after attending his boss’s 40th birthday.

All information comes directly from Sussex Police.

Paul Evans, 68, retired and of Church Lane, Upper Beeding, was stopped after being reported by a member of the public to police on December 16 at 4pm on the A2037 Henfield Road while driving an Alfa Romeo.

He was seen crossing the double white lines and driving erratically. He gave a positive roadside breath test and in custody gave a sample for 87 microgrammes (ug) of alcohol per 100 millilitres (ml) of breath. The legal limit is 35ug of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on December 18 he admitted driving over the legal alcohol limit and was disqualified for 18 months and fined £100, with a £114 surcharge. He must also complete 20 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) sessions.

Joe Spencer Smith, 28, a catering manager of Breach Close, Steyning, was arrested on December 3 after crashing a silver Mercedes into a parked vehicle in Broomfield Close, Henfield. He was picked up from the scene and was found by officers apparently hiding in the garden of his father’s address.

He gave a breath sample for 73ug of alcohol per 100ml of breath. At interview he said: “I have been drinking all afternoon, I’ve let myself down, I’m sorry.”

Spencer Smith admitted driving over the legal alcohol limit at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on January 2.

He was disqualified for 20 months and was fined £350, with £85 costs and a £140 surcharge.

Brett Shepherd, 37, a farm worker of Wood Ride, Haywards Heath, lost control of his van in College Road, Haywards Heath, colliding into three parked vehicles on December 9.

He had to be taken to hospital with thankfully only minor injuries after officers found his vehicle on its side. He gave positive breath test for 55ug of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on January 3 he admitted driving over the alcohol limit and was disqualified for one year, fined £120, with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Peter Crace, 38, an engineer of Shaws Road, Northgate, Crawley, crashed into another vehicle in Ifield Avenue on December 10. Fortunately no one was injured.

He tested positive for 129ug of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on January 4 he admitted driving over the legal alcohol limit and was disqualified for three years.

He was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work as part of a 12-week suspended prison sentence and must pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Daryl Mason, 32, a scaffolder of Epsom Gardens, Rustington, was stopped at 8.45am December 12 at a stop check site in Cowfold Road by officers. They noticed he had “glazed and watery eyes”.

He told officers he has been drinking the night before for his boss’s 40th birthday. He tested positive for 40ug of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on January 4 he admitted driving over the legal alcohol limit and was disqualified for three years and one month. He must also pay a £600 fine, £85 costs and a £240 surcharge.

The consequences of drink or drug-driving could include the following:

– A minimum 12 month ban;

– An unlimited fine;

– A possible prison sentence;

– A criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment;

– An increase in your car insurance;

– Trouble travelling to countries such as the USA;