More than 80 Sussex drink and drug drivers arrested in Christmas crackdown

Dozens of drivers have been arrested on suspicion of drink or drug-driving as part of an annual crackdown, Sussex Police have said.

Police said officers from across the county have been working as part of Op Limit, a nationwide campaign to catch offenders on the roads.

They said 87 drivers were arrested after the first two weeks and that, of those, 28 have now been charged with offences and will appear in court this month or in early 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Superintendent Rachel Glenton said: “It is concerning that we are still seeing so many irresponsible drivers getting behind the wheel while intoxicated. Some of those we have arrested have been involved in collisions on the road and put themselves and other road users at risk. Our officers are determined to catch offenders to prevent them from causing serious harm. We police the roads 24/7 and our work to catch those who are over the limit continues all year round.”

Sussex Police said 87 drivers were arrested after the first two weeks of an annual crackdown on drink and drug driving

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are urging people to report anyone they suspect of trying to drive while over the limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police have previously launched a campaign called Drink-Driving, Together We Can Stop It, which encourages the public to prevent, persuade, and report drink-drivers. Police said people can pre-book a taxi before a night out, agree with friends to attend a venue that they can all walk to or agree to have a designated driver who will not consume alcohol. They said friends and family members should also persuade someone who may be intoxicated not to get behind the wheel by offering a lift with a designated driver, offering a place to stay, booking them a taxi or taking their keys away.