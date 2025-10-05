Mosque arson: Police search for two people of interest after 'appalling and reckless attack' in East Sussex

Police officers are trying to track down two people of interest after an 'appalling and reckless’ arson attack at a mosque in Peacehaven.

Detective are investigating a report of arson at a mosque in Phyllis Avenue. The emergency response unfolded around 9.50pm on Saturday, October 4.

"Emergency crews from Sussex Police and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service promptly attended the scene and were able to extinguish the fire,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

"Fortunately those inside at the time were not injured, but significant damage was caused to the mosque and a nearby vehicle.”

Footage showed two people wearing masks and dark clothing approaching the front door, before spraying accelerant on the entrance of the mosque and igniting a fire. Photo: Sussex Police

The police have retrieved video footage of the incident.

They revealed: “Footage showed two people wearing masks and dark clothing approaching the front door before spraying accelerant on the entrance of the mosque and igniting a fire.

"Detectives are investigating and have issued images of the two people seen in the footage that they wish to identify.

"One wore a distinctive black jacket with a Pre London logo in white on the chest. The second wore bright red gloves.”

An urgent police appeal for information remains active.

Detective Inspector Gavin Patch said: “This was an appalling and reckless attack which we know will have left many people feeling less safe.

“We are treating this as an arson with intent to endanger life and are continuing to pursue a number of lines of enquiry to identify those responsible.

“We are releasing images of two people we wish to speak with, shown in the footage, wearing distinctive clothing. We believe there are people in the community who know who these two are. If you have any information, no matter how small you think it might be, we urge you to do the right thing and come forward before any further harm is caused.

“If you have any information relating to this incident, please contact us immediately by calling 999, quoting Operation Spey.”

Superintendent Rachel Swinney said there is an ‘increased police presence’ at the scene, and additional patrols are taking place at places of worship across Sussex to ‘provide visibility and reassurance’.

She added: “We understand the impact this will have on everyone in Peacehaven and across Sussex.

“We will continue to engage with our religious communities to support them and ensure their concerns are heard and acted upon.

“Sussex Police takes a zero-tolerance approach to hate crime and there is no place for hate across the county.

“If you have concerns for your safety or experience any hate or criminal behaviour, please speak to an officer or contact us online or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Spey.