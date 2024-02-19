BREAKING

Motorbikes stolen from Bexhill property

Two motorbikes were stolen during the early hours of the morning in Bexhill, police said.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 19th Feb 2024, 17:25 GMT
Sussex Police said it is appealing for information after they were reported stolen from a property in Bexhill last Thursday (February 15).

The two vehicles were found near the victim’s address in Watermill Close in the early hours of the morning. It is believed they were taken from the property and later abandoned, police said.

A police spokesperson said: “An investigation is underway to identify any suspects and police are appealing for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious, or has relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, to come forward.

“The motorbikes are a yellow and blue Kawasaki ZX and a red Honda. Anyone who can help is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 776 of 14/02.”