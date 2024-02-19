Motorbikes stolen from Bexhill property
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police said it is appealing for information after they were reported stolen from a property in Bexhill last Thursday (February 15).
The two vehicles were found near the victim’s address in Watermill Close in the early hours of the morning. It is believed they were taken from the property and later abandoned, police said.
A police spokesperson said: “An investigation is underway to identify any suspects and police are appealing for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious, or has relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, to come forward.
“The motorbikes are a yellow and blue Kawasaki ZX and a red Honda. Anyone who can help is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 776 of 14/02.”