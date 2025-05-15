Police officers on patrol in the Horsham district caught a motorcycle travelling at 54mph in a 30mph zone.

Roads policing unit officers were on ‘high-visibility patrols’ in Storrington over the weekend.

“They issued four Traffic Offence Reports (TORs), including one for a speeding motorcycle travelling at 54mph in a 30mph zone,” Horsham Police revealed on social media.

“Officers also spoke to three motorcycle riders who were stopped and found to have exhaust baffle issues.

“Officers will continue proactive work, in addition to Operation Downsway activity, to tackle road safety and provide a visible presence on the road networks across Sussex.”

You can report anti-social driving on the Operation Crackdown website – operationcrackdown.org/

You can read more, and report traffic incidents here – www.sussex.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rs/road-safety/making-a-road-traffic-incident-report/

In an emergency, always call 999.