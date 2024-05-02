Motorcycle rider sentenced over collision with group of pedestrians near Lewes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police said Jack Sheppard rode at excess speed on November 19, 2022, while road closures were in place for the Barcombe fireworks display.

Police said he struck a group of pedestrians, causing them serious injuries.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Now aged 19, he appeared before Lewes Crown Court on April 22 where he admitted causing serious injuries by dangerous driving. Dangerous driving and driving at excess speed are some of the main factors in why people are killed or seriously injured on our roads.

“Sheppard, of Spithurst Road, Barcombe, was sentenced to 21 months detention in a young offenders’ institution. He was disqualified from driving or riding for two years and ten months.

“The court heard how the incident happened at 10.20pm on November 19, 2022 in the High Street in the village. Road closures were in place for the annual bonfire celebrations, which Sheppard had himself attended.”

Police said Sheppard rode at an estimated 40mph in the road closure when the usual speed limit when the road is open is 30mph.

Investigating officer Tudor Wells from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This collision left one woman unconscious with serious, life-changing injuries. Another woman also had to be taken to hospital, and three other people sustained minor injuries.