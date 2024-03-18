Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police said James Pateman, 38 – formerly an engineering technician of Chatham Place, Brighton – carried out a ‘careless manoeuvre’, whilst turning from Howard Terrace into New England Road on July 21 last year.

"He failed to see a motorcycle rider who was left with no time to react to Pateman's van,” a police spokesperson said.

“The motorcycle rider sustained serious injuries including having a leg amputation as a result of the collision.”

James Pateman, 38, was jailed for a total of ten months, and was disqualified from driving for three years and two months in total. Photo: Sussex Police

Police said the victim, in court, described the ‘devastating ongoing impact’ the collision has had upon his life.

Explaining the incident in further detail, the police said: “Traffic was backed-up going downhill from Chatham Place into New England Road.

“Pateman drove down Howard Terrace then attempted to turn right up the hill.

“But he failed to see the motorcycle rider travelling up the hill, and turned into his path and causing the collision.

The collision happened after the van driver carried out a ‘careless manoeuvre’, whilst turning from Howard Terrace into New England Road on July 21 last year. Photo: Sussex Police

“The rider had to undergo surgery four times in hospital, and his leg was amputated above the knee.”

Pateman tested positive for 25 micrograms (ug) of cocaine per litre of blood, police said. The legal limit is 10ug of cocaine per litre of blood.

Police said he also tested positive traces of cannabis in his system ‘and for the chemical breakdown’ of cocaine and cannabis.

Police said Pateman admitted causing serious injury by careless driving, and drug driving after the ‘serious collision’, whilst he was over the drugs limit.

Pateman appeared for sentencing at Lewes Crown Court on March 6. He was jailed for a total of ten months, and was disqualified from driving for three years and two months in total.

Sergeant Ian Richardson, from the Roads Policing Unit said: “This incident has demonstrated the life-changing consequences of drug-driving.

“Pateman failed to check oncoming traffic and has caused devastating injuries to the victim.

“He failed roadside DrugWipe tests which showed he had both cannabis and cocaine in his system at the time of collision.

“Later blood tests showed he was significantly over the limit for cocaine.

“Pateman will now have to reflect on his selfish and careless driving from prison.”