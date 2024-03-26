Multi-agency community liaison promotes two campaigns
County Councillor Abul Azad and Bexhill Councillor Jimmy Stanger joined SIA officer Lord Brett McLean and local policing teams in Bexhill earlier this week as part of a multi agency community safety liaison initiative.
Spike Alert is a campaign that focuses on the dangers around drinks being spiked and what to look out for including signs such as excessive fizzing or cloudiness whilst Ask for Angela or Andrew is the campaign that focuses on customers who may feel unsafe inside a hospitality venue with people they have only just met or are victims of abuse and need to remove themselves from that situation can do so by approaching a member of staff and asking for Angela or Andrew.
Using either of these names is a code which alerts the staff member that a safe escape needs to be organised and executed quickly which can include using escape routes such as fire exits, calling a taxi or in extreme cases the police.
JD Wetherspoons The Picture Play House employ a committed and dedicated security team who are trained to assist customers in distress, the management also operate a zero tolerance policy on anyone who is caught bringing drugs into the premises by issuing a life time ban.