The police were called at 9.42am to a report that a man was walking alone along the M40, close to junction 3 yesterday (April 17).

Officers attended and the man reported the death of a woman known to him at an address on Timsbury Crescent in Havant, police said.

After receiving this information police attended the address and located the body of a woman in her 40s, police said.

Police said the man – who is 48-years-old and from High Wycombe – has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at the current time.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed, police said.

Police officers will continue to be in the Timsbury Crescent area while they carry out enquiries.

Anyone with any concerns, questions or information, are being asked to speak to officers in Havant or call them on 101 – quoting reference number 44250167127.

Havant murder investigation

