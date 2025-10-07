Murder trial begins in court following death of Newhaven couple two years ago

A granddad bludgeoned and stabbed his step-daughter to death after taking her on the school run.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a chilling account of his day, Derek Martin, 67, said he went berserk during an argument over money.

Martin killed mum-of-four Chloe Bashford, 30, before knifing and strangling her husband to death when he came home from work, a court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He admits the killings and denies two counts of murder, claiming diminished responsibility.

Derek Martin arriving at Lewes Crown Court on June 14, 2023. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Martin and Chloe went for a carvery breakfast after dropping the kids at school and nursery. Two hours later, Chloe was dead. Her husband, BT engineer Josh Bashford, 33, was killed when he came home early from work.

Josh and Chloe were found dead at their home at Newhaven Cemetery on June 9, 2023.

The court heard Martin had a long history of mental health issues. He had stopped taking his medication around nine months before killing Chloe and Josh, the jury were told. Martin had been sectioned under the Mental Health Act several times and had a long history of depression and suicidal ideation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin was held at Broadmoor following his arrest, the court heard. A jury heard Martin gave an account of his day while he was in the secure hospital. He told doctors he argued with Chloe over money.

Josh Bashford, 33, and Chloe Bashford, 30, were discovered dead by Sussex Police in Newhaven on Friday, June 9.

Mr Evans said: “They argued and had ‘a bit of a screaming match’.”

Martin said Chloe owed him a lot of money and he demanded she pay him back. Mr Evans said: “She said; ‘Well don’t bother with us anymore’.”

Martin said the felt his life was over.

“He could recall the shouting; he had a hammer with him and planned to do a burglary that night; he explained she had wanted a seven-seater car,” Mr Evans said. “He thought he had hit her on the head.”

Chloe carried on shouting at him, Martin said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He did not remember what she was shouting outside of saying his name. He recalled he went to get a knife from the kitchen. He recalled stabbing her in the front,” Mr Evans said.

Her husband Josh arrived home soon after.

“At this point, Mr Martin was in the hallway with the knife in his hand,” Mr Evans said. “Joshua began to shout; ‘Where’s Chloe?’.”

He followed Joshua up the stairs with the knife in his hand.

“Joshua came towards him and ‘that was when I must have stabbed him, I don’t remember, there was too much shouting, it all happened so quick’,” Mr Evans said.

He believed he picked up a belt and strangled him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he was asked why he attacked Joshua, Martin told doctors: “Because he saw I had the knife in my hand, he was screaming, he came towards me and said where is ******* Chloe.”

Martin said: “I just lost it.”

Nearly three hours later, Martin collected the younger children from school and nursery. He took them to meet the other children in a Costa Coffee before taking them to McDonalds for dinner.

After giving the four children to their grandmother, Martin said he sat on Brighton seafront where he drank a couple of beers and smoked some cigarettes, Mr Evans said.

“From the seafront, he went to the police station where he was arrested,” Mr Evans said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After turning himself in, Martin was asked if he suffered with any mental health issues. Martin said: “A bit. Anxiety and depression.”

Martin took prescribed medication regularly and had a diagnosis of Depression and Anxiety. In the past he had had suicidal thoughts, the jury heard. He had no current suicidal ideation or thoughts of self-harm.

Martin said: “Took the kids to school…took Chloe for carvery…And then… just can’t do enough for people… Just getting used all the time… keep going on about money and doing this, shopping and I bought, paid most of their last car, they always wanted a seven-seater and I got in so much debt myself as well. Keep spending all this money on them.”

At Broadmoor hospital, Martin told doctors he was committing burglary to get money for Chloe. Mr Evans said he was hearing voices telling him he was being used. “He said; ‘We were arguing about the flipping money, and I just went berserk’,” Mr Evans said.

Martin admits manslaughter by diminished responsibility. He denies two counts of murder.

The trial at Lewes Crown Court continues.