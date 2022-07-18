New bench marks 30th anniversary of Horsham Park's sensory garden

The curved bench, installed by the Friends of Horsham Park, was custom made thanks to contributions from Royal Sun Alliance and Sussex Community Foundation.
In designing the bench, the Friends consulted local groups who suggested it be sited inshade, have arms to ease standing up, and space alongside it for wheelchairs and buggies.
It seats eight people and its curved shape helps deaf or hard of hearing people to communicate more easily with others.
Meanwhile, on the other side of the garden, the Friends have refurbished a love seat, and are running a competition on social media to encourage visitors to take a photo of them sharing the seat with a loved one.
To enter, take a photo with the love seat and post on your Instagram using #loveatfirstseat and tagging @horshampark or send your picture via email to [email protected]