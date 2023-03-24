Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer publishes tax details
1 hour ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
1 hour ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
12 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
13 hours ago French unions call for more strikes during King Charles III’s visit
15 hours ago Martin Lewis bags role as regular co-host on Good Morning Britain

New information board at historic Selsey tramway 'destroyed and stolen'

Members of a Sussex heritage charity are ‘sickened by the destruction and theft’ of a new information board about the historic Selsey Tramway at East Beach car park in Selsey.

By Sam Pole
Published 24th Mar 2023, 07:43 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 07:49 GMT

Chichester District Council officials discovered the sawn-off remains of the sign’s metal supporting poles last week and alerted the Manhood Wildlife and Heritage Group who recently erected the sign at what was the terminus of the tramway as part of the celebrations of its founding 125 years ago.

A spokesman for the charity said: “This spiteful and meaningless destruction and theft is not the work of passing children and should not be called vandalism.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The notice board was sawn off with an angle grinder or hacksaw, presumably by one or more adults, and the poles knocked over. CDC have taped over the jagged remains to protect the public.

Most Popular
David Pearce of the Manhood Wildlife and Heritage Group inspects the sawn-off poles of the Selsey Tramway information board
David Pearce of the Manhood Wildlife and Heritage Group inspects the sawn-off poles of the Selsey Tramway information board
David Pearce of the Manhood Wildlife and Heritage Group inspects the sawn-off poles of the Selsey Tramway information board

“The board was funded by the wildlife and heritage charity and several generous sponsors who supported this educational project of historical importance to Selsey. No public money was used in the project or signage and its destruction and loss has cost several hundred pounds as well as being very disheartening for the volunteers who worked hard to celebrate and share this fascinating story of the town’s past.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The crime has been reported to police and anyone with information is urged to contact them.

Local Selsey residents at the scene expressed their shock at the damage. They said warning signs round the pond behind the beach had been vandalised recently.

Members of the MWHG have re-launched a marked walking trail from Chichester to Selsey via Hunston, Chalder, Sidlesham and Ferry Farm, along the route of the seven and a half mile Selsey Tramway and erected information boards at significant points and stations along the route, including the one now destroyed at East Beach.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The information board at East Beach car park in Selsey
The information board at East Beach car park in Selsey
The information board at East Beach car park in Selsey

The ramshackle tramway opened in 1897, the brainchild of Colonel H Stephens. Nicknamed locally the Bumpety Bump and the Sidlesham Snail, the tramway had a short but colourful life, including a fatal derailment, and finally hit the buffers in 1935 due to its own unreliability and competition from the Southdown Bus Company.