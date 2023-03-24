New information board at historic Selsey tramway 'destroyed and stolen'

Members of a Sussex heritage charity are ‘sickened by the destruction and theft’ of a new information board about the historic Selsey Tramway at East Beach car park in Selsey.

Chichester District Council officials discovered the sawn-off remains of the sign’s metal supporting poles last week and alerted the Manhood Wildlife and Heritage Group who recently erected the sign at what was the terminus of the tramway as part of the celebrations of its founding 125 years ago.

A spokesman for the charity said: “This spiteful and meaningless destruction and theft is not the work of passing children and should not be called vandalism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The notice board was sawn off with an angle grinder or hacksaw, presumably by one or more adults, and the poles knocked over. CDC have taped over the jagged remains to protect the public.

David Pearce of the Manhood Wildlife and Heritage Group inspects the sawn-off poles of the Selsey Tramway information board

“The board was funded by the wildlife and heritage charity and several generous sponsors who supported this educational project of historical importance to Selsey. No public money was used in the project or signage and its destruction and loss has cost several hundred pounds as well as being very disheartening for the volunteers who worked hard to celebrate and share this fascinating story of the town’s past.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crime has been reported to police and anyone with information is urged to contact them.

Local Selsey residents at the scene expressed their shock at the damage. They said warning signs round the pond behind the beach had been vandalised recently.

Members of the MWHG have re-launched a marked walking trail from Chichester to Selsey via Hunston, Chalder, Sidlesham and Ferry Farm, along the route of the seven and a half mile Selsey Tramway and erected information boards at significant points and stations along the route, including the one now destroyed at East Beach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The information board at East Beach car park in Selsey