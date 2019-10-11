Newhaven man charged after fatal collision in Rottingdean to appear in court

A Newhaven man charged with causing death by dangerous driving is due to appear in court this month.

Joseph Onoyeyasorho, 36, a garage worker, of Anderson Close, Newhaven, has been bailed by Brighton magistrates’ to appear at Lewes Crown Court for a pre-trial preparatory hearing on Thursday, October 24, police said.

Police at the scene of a collision in Rottingdean

No plea has yet been taken, a Sussex Police spokesman confirmed.

Ross Kirk, 29, of Tower Road, Lancing, died after his motorbike collided with a Nissan Juke in Falmer Road near to the junction with Court Farm Road at about 7am on December 6, 2018.