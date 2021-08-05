Off-road bikes seized in Hailsham

The incident happened on Tuesday, August 3, according to police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Off-road bikes were seized on Tuesday afternoon in Hailsham after officers from your local neighbourhood policing team responded to calls from local residents in the area of off-road bikes being driven in an anti-social and dangerous manner.

“A Section 59 warning is first issued where a rider/driver drives in an anti-social manner and can result in a warning on the first occasion and is given to the driver and put on the vehicle.

Sussex Police seized a number of off-road bikes in Hailsham. Picture from Sussex Police. SUS-210508-143241001

“If they do it again then the vehicle can be seized – Section 165 – and only released when a fine is paid.

“Anti-social driving will not be tolerated and we ask residents to continue reporting incidents to us online or to Operation Crackdown.