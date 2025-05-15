Officers investigating cannabis importation through London Gatwick charge two men and seize large quantity of drugs from Sussex flat

By Matt Pole
Published 15th May 2025, 17:04 BST
Updated 15th May 2025, 17:20 BST
Officers investigating the importation of cannabis through London Gatwick have charged two men after drugs were seized from a flat in Sussex, police have said.

Officers investigating the importation of cannabis through the airport on May 7 attended an address in Boulevard Place, Hove on May 8.

Most Popular

Sussex Police said a suitcase containing a significant amount of cannabis, with an estimated value of tens of thousands of pounds, was seized.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Other high value items such as jewellery and quantities of cash were also seized, the force added.

Officers investigating the importation of cannabis through London Gatwick have charged two men after drugs were seized from a flat in East Sussex, police have said. Picture contributedplaceholder image
Officers investigating the importation of cannabis through London Gatwick have charged two men after drugs were seized from a flat in East Sussex, police have said. Picture contributed

Police said two men inside the address were arrested on suspicion of possessing class B drugs with intent to supply, and with acquiring, using, or possessing criminal property.

Sussex Police can confirm that Zakaria Deghayes, 23, of Chichester Drive West, Saltdean, and Husam Emsalm, 18, of Whitehawk Crescent, were subsequently charged with both offences.

They appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on May 9. Deghayes was remanded in custody, while Emsalm was bailed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both men will appear before Lewes Crown Court for a plea hearing on June 6 to answer the charges.

Detective Sergeant Ian Warncken from Gatwick CID said: “This was a significant discovery of drugs, and we are continuing to investigate the circumstances of this incident.

“Anyone with information is asked to come forward, quoting serial 251 of 07/05.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice