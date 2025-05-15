Officers investigating cannabis importation through London Gatwick charge two men and seize large quantity of drugs from Sussex flat
Officers investigating the importation of cannabis through the airport on May 7 attended an address in Boulevard Place, Hove on May 8.
Sussex Police said a suitcase containing a significant amount of cannabis, with an estimated value of tens of thousands of pounds, was seized.
Other high value items such as jewellery and quantities of cash were also seized, the force added.
Police said two men inside the address were arrested on suspicion of possessing class B drugs with intent to supply, and with acquiring, using, or possessing criminal property.
Sussex Police can confirm that Zakaria Deghayes, 23, of Chichester Drive West, Saltdean, and Husam Emsalm, 18, of Whitehawk Crescent, were subsequently charged with both offences.
They appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on May 9. Deghayes was remanded in custody, while Emsalm was bailed.
Both men will appear before Lewes Crown Court for a plea hearing on June 6 to answer the charges.
Detective Sergeant Ian Warncken from Gatwick CID said: “This was a significant discovery of drugs, and we are continuing to investigate the circumstances of this incident.
“Anyone with information is asked to come forward, quoting serial 251 of 07/05.”