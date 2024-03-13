Officers issue warning to homeowners with bronze statues or sculptures after spate of thefts across Surrey and Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Thursday, February 29, police said three bronze plated stag statues were stolen from an address in Wrecclesham in Waverley sometime between 1am and 4am.

Investigating officer, PC Brandon Miller said: “Due to their size and weight it would take two to four people to be able to move them and load them onto a vehicle – either a van or a flat bed with a covering over it.

“We are carrying out enquiries but if you were in or around Wrecclesham at this time, or have any CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage that could relate then please contact us.”

Three bronze plated stag statues were stolen from an address in Wrecclesham in Waverley, Surrey. Picture courtesy of Surrey Police

Surrey Police said the theft follows similar offences across other parts of the county and the wider UK where bronze statues have been targeted.

As part of Op Siberian, which aims to tackle rural crime in Surrey, police said officers on patrol along the A281 successfully recovered a stag statue just this month.

Surrey Police said the item was found to have been stolen from a garden in Sussex and the owner was delighted to be reunited with it.

In a message to officers, the victim said: “It’s hard to explain the feeling of despair when people invade your property and the damage they cause with intent to steal.

“We feel for anyone who had gone through this but never give up hope! We have beefed up our security and done all we can to prevent this from happening again.”

To protect such items you can consider the below:

– Check any private security cameras cover the area where items are located.

– Have motion sensor lighting to deter potential thieves.

– Tag items using property marking techniques like SelectaDNA.

– Consider incorporating an alarm system in the mounting or embedded pressure pads.

– Take photographs of the items and keep a note of any identifying features.

– Have a gravel surround.

– Perimeter intruder detection system.

If you have information about the theft of the statues in Wrecclesham, pictured above, please contact police quoting reference number PR/45240023598 via:

– Webchat on the Surrey Police website https://www.surrey.police.uk/

– Surrey Police’s online reporting tool https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

– Calling Surrey Police on 101