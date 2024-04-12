One hospitalised and three given medical attention following fire in village near Sussex / Surrey border

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were made aware of a mobile home and several cars on fire at an address on Chapel Road, Smallfield by Surrey Fire & Rescue shortly before 6am this morning (April 12).

Police attendance was then requested at around 7.15am, as the fire is now believed to have been started deliberately.

Surrey Police said no arrests have been made at this time, but enquiries are underway.

Three people were given medical attention, and one taken to hospital as a precaution, following a fire on the Sussex / Surrey border. Picture by National World

Were you in the area around Chapel Road in Smallfield between 5.30am and 6am this morning? Do you have any CCTV, dash cam or helmet cam footage that might have captured all or part of this incident?

If you have any information that might assist the investigation, please get in touch quoting CAD 0103 12 APR via:

– Webchat on the Surrey Police website https://www.surrey.police.uk/

– Surrey Police’s online reporting tool https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

– Calling 101