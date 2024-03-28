Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Only recently, an incident in Devon left 43 sheep dead and more injured after the brutal attack by dogs, which is now being investigated as a crime by Devon & Cornwall Police.

Last year, Operation Recall was born, with national animal welfare charities, including Naturewatch Foundation and the RSPCA, joining forces with police and the National Rural Crime Unit (NRCU) to launch the strategic project to tackle the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launched in October with Cheshire Police, Operation Recall has so far been used to create a hard-hitting video, which now forms part of the mandatory caution system, should an offender be eligible.

Last year, Operation Recall was born, with national animal welfare charities, including Naturewatch Foundation and the RSPCA, joining forces with police and the National Rural Crime Unit (NRCU) to launch the strategic project to tackle the issue. Picture contributed

This means that if they avoid a court appearance for their criminal actions, they must watch the educational video to understand the devastating consequences of their actions.

From Wednesday, March 27 to Wednesday, April 3, over the Easter weekend, police forces up and down the country are planning events for the Operation Recall week of action to raise awareness with the public and provide tips on how to keep our family pets safe, as well as livestock.

The National Farmers’ Union Mutual (NFU Mutual) Rural Crime Report 2023 showed a 50% increase in costs associated with dog attacks on livestock since 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This increase comes at a time when there has been huge growth in dog ownership since Covid-19 lockdowns began in early 2020.

PC Joshua Ping from the Surrey Police Rural Crime Unit said: “Op Recall, is something which we hope catches the attention of dog owners who take their dogs out in rural areas or where livestock are present.

“The message is not new, but even more important today with livestock worrying a big problem for our farmers who are left upset and frustrated after an incident of something which can be so avoided.”

The NFU have recently reported the rise in cost of livestock worrying to a farmer who suffers from an incident but we equally acknowledge the unnecessary suffering to livestock that an incident can cause which is not always obvious to a dog owner such as pregnancy loss days later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Figures suggest that, as a consequence of dog attacks on farm animals, at least one dog a week is shot.

Naturewatch Foundation have worked alongside police and the RSPCA to run a public-focused pledge whereby the public are encouraged to pledge to a few simple prevention tips to protect their dogs and protect livestock.

Any responsible dog owner wishing to sign the Operation Recall pledge can do so here: https://action.naturewatch.org/take-lead-and-sign-pledge-animals.

The advice from Surrey Police is to keep dogs on leads around livestock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Joshua Ping said: “Most dog owners are responsible, but we also want Op Recall to highlight the risk to a dog in these incidents and the possible prosecution you could face.

“Dogs can become injured in a chase and even killed if a farmer has to take measures to protect their livestock which nobody wants to happen.”

So please be curious, look at Op Recall and support its message.