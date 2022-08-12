Order closing Hastings flat due to ‘drug dealing, violent assaults, and anti-social behaviour’ is extended

Access to the flat in Nelson Road has been prohibited since May under a Closure Order. Police have now had their application to extend the order approved.
A Hastings Police spokesperson said: “Good News. In May, we secured a three month Closure Order (CO) on a flat in Nelson Road, Hastings due to drug dealing, violent assaults, and anti-social behaviour.
“This week we have attended Brighton Magistrates’ Court seeking an extension to the original CO. We are happy to report it was granted.”
Police and local authorities have the ability to close a location down instantly if they think it is causing anti-social behaviour, disorder or nuisance by service a Closure Notice.
Closure Notices last up to 48 hours before being referred to the Magistrates’ Court, and police can then apply for a Closure Order for a longer ban.