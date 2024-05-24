From May 13 to May 19, various engagement activities were conducted in schools, universities, green spaces, towns, and city centres.

These efforts aimed to engage students and the wider community, informing them about the impact of knife crime and the dangers of carrying weapons.

Officers collaborated with community partners and stakeholders to carry out these activities, raising awareness about the potential consequences of carrying a knife and emphasising the importance of choosing to stay knife-free.

This week, the force has worked closely alongside Project Youth CEO Carl Scott to deliver impactful presentations and VR headset sessions.

These inputs allowed students to hear first-hand accounts of the consequences of turning to knife crime and gangs and offered effective advice and interventions.

Additionally, the students had the opportunity to use VR headsets to encounter the effects and dangers of knife crime in an immersive, realistic learning experience.

During the week, hundreds of weapons were seized, multiple arrests were made, and thousands of members of the public were engaged in conversations about knife crime.

Additionally, knife sweeps were undertaken with help from the Police Cadets and the Sussex Community Search Team, an all-volunteer resource who assist Sussex Police and neighbouring forces throughout the year.

These activities are part of the force’s continuous efforts to combat knife crime and serious violence.

Targeting knife crime in the areas of highest harm operates year-round, 24/7. Sussex Police’s primary focus is on patrols in hotspot locations and working with partners to divert young people away from knife crime.

These comprehensive efforts across Sussex, both during the week of action and in wider operations, reflects the force’s strong commitment to reducing knife crime and ensuring the safety of the public.

Here are some of the results from the activities that took place across Sussex:

In West Sussex:

307 knives were recovered, either deposited into amnesty bins, through knife sweeps or other activities.

13 engagement days were held in the community where the public engaged with officers, receiving advice on the dangers of knives, and having the opportunity to ask questions.

9 schools were visited, with children being informed about knives and the dangers they pose.

In Brighton and Hove:

47 knives were recovered, either deposited into amnesty bins, through knife sweeps or other activities.

32 taxi drivers were engaged regarding knife crime and reporting advice.

52 retail visits were conducted, with staff reminded of Challenge 25 and provided with knife crime prevention materials and reporting posters.

Over 1,000 students were engaged with at schools and universities through both deployment of an engagement van and class inputs.

In East Sussex:

200 knives were recovered, either deposited into amnesty bins, through knife sweeps or other activities.

1,732 students were engaged with at schools and colleges throughout the week.

350 members of the community were spoken with during engagement van deployments.

45 retail visits were conducted, with staff reminded of Challenge 25 and provided with knife crime prevention materials and reporting posters.

When asked about Sceptre, Chief Inspector Jim Loader said: “One knife on the street is one too many, and one life impacted by knife crime is one too many.

“We are steadfast in our commitment to reducing weapons on the streets, with weeks of action such as Sceptre highlighting the ongoing year-round efforts implemented to decrease the number of people carrying knives, as well as providing interventions to steer individuals away from this lifestyle.

“Sussex is a safe place, with knife crime related incidents sitting substantially below the national average by area.

“Despite this, there is always room for improvement. That is why we remain dedicated to enhancing safety, proactively taking weapons off of the street as well as offering educational visits to young people across Sussex and partnering with charities that provide support and guidance.”

Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “The results from the Sceptre week of action show that there are still too many knives being carried and it is testament to Sussex Police’s robust county-wide crackdown that over 550 weapons have, thankfully, been taken out of circulation.

“We know that, in order to tackle knife crime effectively, a wide range of preventative and proactive measures needs to be employed including knife surrender bins, public engagement and education. The work with partners, schools and relevant organisations happens not just during this week but throughout the year, and is critical to making Sussex an uncomfortable place for knife carriers.

“Carrying a weapon can lead to catastrophic, life-changing consequences, and it isn’t worth it - lose the knife, not a life.”

1 . Over 550 weapons taken off the street during week of action in Sussex Over 550 weapons have been removed from the streets following Sceptre, a week of action implemented across Sussex as part of an initiative to tackle knife crime. Photo: Sussex Police

2 . Over 550 weapons taken off the street during week of action in Sussex The force has worked closely alongside Project Youth CEO Carl Scott to deliver impactful presentations and VR headset sessions. Photo: Sussex Police

3 . Over 550 weapons taken off the street during week of action in Sussex Knife sweeps were undertaken with help from the Police Cadets and the Sussex Community Search Team, an all-volunteer resource who assist Sussex Police and neighbouring forces throughout the year. Photo: Sussex Police