Passenger assaulted on board top deck of bus in East Sussex - Do you recognise this young man?

Sussex Police have launched an investigation into an assault on a passenger on board the top deck of a bus in East Sussex.

Police said the incident was reported at about 4.40pm on May 22 in Marine Drive, Brighton.

It happened while on board the top deck of a number 7 bus, Sussex Police added.

Officers are investigating, and want witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Police investigating a report of an assault in Brighton have issued an image of a young man they wish to speak to. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Sussex Police also wish to speak to a man described as a skinny black man with short dark hair, 6’, wearing a white T-shirt and grey tracksuit bottoms.