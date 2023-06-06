NationalWorldTV
Passenger assaulted on board top deck of bus in East Sussex - Do you recognise this young man?

Sussex Police have launched an investigation into an assault on a passenger on board the top deck of a bus in East Sussex.
By Matt Pole
Published 6th Jun 2023, 18:02 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 18:03 BST

Police said the incident was reported at about 4.40pm on May 22 in Marine Drive, Brighton.

It happened while on board the top deck of a number 7 bus, Sussex Police added.

Officers are investigating, and want witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Police investigating a report of an assault in Brighton have issued an image of a young man they wish to speak to. Picture courtesy of Sussex PolicePolice investigating a report of an assault in Brighton have issued an image of a young man they wish to speak to. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
Sussex Police also wish to speak to a man described as a skinny black man with short dark hair, 6’, wearing a white T-shirt and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone who recognises him or knows further information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online and quote serial 1076 of 22/05.