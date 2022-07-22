Passers-by attempted to restrain burglars who broke into popular Chichester restaurant

The incident took place outside Woodies Bar and Brasserie, on St Pancras in Chichester.

A Sussex Police spokesperson told how two men walked past the popular restaurant and noticed a window had been smashed from the outside. Within, they found another two men attempting to steal items.

"The men attempted to detain the suspects until officers arrived on scene,” the spokesperson continued. "A 53-year-old man of no fixed address was then arrested on suspicion of burglary and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He remains in custody.”

Woodies Brasserie and Bar

The second suspect managed to escape and, though an area search was conducted, the man is still at large and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information relevant to this incident is asked to report it online, or by calling 101, quoting serial 107 of 22/02.