Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said they are appealing for information after a PCSO was assaulted in Uckfield town centre.

Police said officers were on patrol in the High Street when a rider on an electric bike was seen without wearing a helmet or using a light at 9.10pm on Monday, April 29.

Police said the rider went through a red light to evade police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said they have issued a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak with in connection with the incident in Uckfield

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "A PC and a Police Community Support Officer on foot attempted to detain the rider, who continued to ride on and caused injuries to the PCSO near the Tesco store. The PCSO sustained injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

“Officers investigating have issued a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak with in connection with the incident. He is described as being in his mid to late teens, wearing a balaclava and ski mask over his eyes, a dark coat with a fur-lined hood, light coloured trousers or jogging bottoms, and dark trainers.