PCSO assaulted in Uckfield: Sussex Police issue CCTV image of man they wish to speak with
Police said officers were on patrol in the High Street when a rider on an electric bike was seen without wearing a helmet or using a light at 9.10pm on Monday, April 29.
Police said the rider went through a red light to evade police.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "A PC and a Police Community Support Officer on foot attempted to detain the rider, who continued to ride on and caused injuries to the PCSO near the Tesco store. The PCSO sustained injuries but did not require hospital treatment.
“Officers investigating have issued a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak with in connection with the incident. He is described as being in his mid to late teens, wearing a balaclava and ski mask over his eyes, a dark coat with a fur-lined hood, light coloured trousers or jogging bottoms, and dark trainers.
“Anyone who recognises him or anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online and quote serial 1330 of 29/04.”