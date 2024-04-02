Sussex Police said the death of a woman at a property in Skylark Avenue, Peacehaven, on Monday, March 25, is no longer being treated as suspicious

Police said emergency services were called to a property in Skylark Avenue on Monday, March 25, following reports of a woman in medical distress.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She has since been identified as 39-year-old Amy Lloyd. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

“A 40-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and administering a noxious substance. He was released on bail while enquiries to establish the full circumstances around Amy’s death were completed. Following those enquiries, which included a post mortem examination, Amy’s death is no longer being treated as suspicious. The man who was arrested has been released with no further action.”