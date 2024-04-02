Peacehaven: man released as woman’s death no longer being treated as suspicious, say Sussex Police
Police announced on Tuesday, April 2, that the death of a woman at an address in Peacehaven last week is no longer being treated as suspicious.
Police said emergency services were called to a property in Skylark Avenue on Monday, March 25, following reports of a woman in medical distress.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She has since been identified as 39-year-old Amy Lloyd. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
“A 40-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and administering a noxious substance. He was released on bail while enquiries to establish the full circumstances around Amy’s death were completed. Following those enquiries, which included a post mortem examination, Amy’s death is no longer being treated as suspicious. The man who was arrested has been released with no further action.”
Detective Inspector Mors Lambert said: “Our thoughts are very much with Amy’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. Amy’s death was initially treated as suspicious based on the information available to police at that time, however through further enquiries we no longer believe that to be the case. It’s important we conduct those enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding Amy’s death and I’d like to thank all of those people who provided information and supported our investigation. A file will now be prepared for the Coroner.”