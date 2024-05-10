Peacehaven motorist disqualified after high-speed A27 pursuit near Brighton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dangerous driver from Peacehaven who reached speeds of more than 115mph during a pursuit has been disqualified from driving, Sussex Police have said.

Police said the pursuit took place on the A27 near Brighton after Blayze McKane accelerated away from officers from the Roads Policing Unit (RPU) near Falmer earlier this year.

Police said his vehicle was not taxed or insured, adding that during the pursuit McKane overtook other vehicles while driving over 100mph.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “In his bid to evade police, he eventually crashed into a road sign on a slip road.”

Police said McKane was arrested by officers from Sussex Police's Roads Policing Unit.

The police spokesperson continued: “At Lewes Crown Court on April 2 he admitted dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and driving without valid third party insurance. McKane, 19, unemployed of Collingwood Close, Peacehaven, was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He was ordered to complete 160 hours of unpaid work as part of a one-year suspended prison sentence, and complete 20 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) sessions.”

Sussex Police said Lewes Crown Court heard how the incident happened at 10.35pm on February 4 this year.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “RPU officers noted McKane’s vehicle at The Drove, Falmer. When they indicated to him to stop, McKane instead accelerated away towards the A27 at high speed. Footage showed him reaching speeds in excess of 115mph as officers tried to match his speed. But the pursuit finished when McKane lost control and crashed into a road sign.”