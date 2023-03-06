An incident at Petworth Co-op this morning was a failed attack on the shop’s ATM, the company has said.

Police were called to the shop following reports of an attempted break-in at about 4am. The would-be thieves unsuccessfully tried to get at the ATM in the shop.

A members of staff described the incident as a ‘nightmare’ but said despite the damage done to the shopfront, nothing had been stolen. Police are now investigating the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Co-op, said:“There was an incident at our Market Square, Petworth, store in the early hours of this morning (Monday, 6 March) where there was an unsuccessful attack on the community’s ATM. We urge anyone who may have seen or heard anything to come forward to police, who are investigating. The store will re-open this afternoon to serve the community.”

Police taped off the shop this morning

Sussex Police has been approached for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad