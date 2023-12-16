A photographer sent this newspaper pictures of police officers, a van and a police car outside The Junction in Station Road, which is now permanently closed.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said on Saturday, December 16: “Police were called to the former Junction pub in Station Road, Polegate, at 5.15am on Friday (15 December) following a concern for a woman’s welfare. The woman was located safely and after enquiries, a 37-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of kidnap. He remains in police custody at this time.”