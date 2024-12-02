Roads policing officers are carrying out robust enforcement in December – with photos showing an operation on Broadwater Road in Worthing on Sunday (December 1).

"There will be increased drug testing of motorists on our roads as part of Sussex Police’s annual crackdown on drivers over the limit,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

"Additional patrols will be in place as part of the nationwide campaign to tackle drink and drug driving called Operation Limit.

“The focus on drug-driving follows a rise in the number of drug-driving offences detected across the country, and officers will also be continuing their efforts to catch drink-drivers as well.”

Motorists are being warned that there are ‘no excuses for drink or drug-driving’.

The spokesperson for the police added: “Being over the limit can have fatal consequences, with drink and drug-driving being one of the the main reasons why people are killed or seriously injured on our roads.

“But it also has consequences for those who are caught while over the limit, such as losing their driving licence and potentially losing their job as a result."

The campaign runs from December 1 to January 1, and appeals to the public’s ‘sense of shared responsibility’ to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured.

Officers will carry out additional patrols and stop checks, ‘above the regular patrols’ which take place 24/7, every day of the year. There will also be ‘more drug-testing of drivers being carried out’.

During last year’s campaign, Sussex Police made a total of 261 arrests, of which 56 per cent were for drug driving related offences.

Sussex Police Chief Constable Jo Shiner, who also is the roads policing lead for the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said: “Driving while intoxicated through alcohol or drugs destroys lives, but tragically every day we still see reckless drivers getting behind the wheel.

“They are putting themselves and all other road users at risk. People who consume alcohol or drugs and then drive need to be stopped.

“Our campaign aims to save lives by deterring people from drink and drug-driving, and to deal robustly with offenders.

“We urge the public to persuade friends and loved ones not to get behind the wheel if they have consumed alcohol or drugs, and if that fails, for them to report those drivers to the police so they can be stopped before they cause a needless fatality.”

The police said many motorists ‘may not realise’ that they are still over the limit for alcohol the morning after Christmas parties or a night out with friends.

Meanwhile those who consume drugs ‘may not realise that the chemicals stay in their bodies for a long time’, which means they can be over the drug-drive limit for a ‘considerable period’ after taking them.

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “Each year, Sussex Police’s winter crackdown to tackle drink and drug driving results in hundreds of people being arrested.

“Whilst it’s good news that those who are committing these dangerous crimes are being taken off our streets and facing the consequences, these results show that there is still a selfish minority that do not understand the severity of getting behind the wheel under the influence.

“The repercussions can be tragic and fatal. There are many other options and methods of transport to use across our county, it simply isn’t worth it. I know it can be difficult to report someone you know for drink or drug-driving but it could be life-saving.”

Superintendent Rachel Glenton, the head of Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said officers will carry out increased patrols and stop checks on the road networks.

She added: “This is in addition to our existing patrols which we carry out 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

“Through education, engagement, and enforcement, we aim to reduce the devastating impact of drink and drug-driving.

“We will deal robustly with offenders. So while our officers can’t be everywhere, they could be anywhere and there really is no excuse for drivers who put their own safety and the safety of everyone else at risk.”

In keeping with previous campaigns Sussex Police will be publishing the names of some of those convicted to ‘raise awareness of the issue’ and to ‘act as a deterrent’ to others from committing the same offence.

The consequences of drink or drug-driving could include:

• Killing or seriously injuring yourself or someone else;

• A minimum 12-month ban;

• An unlimited fine;

• A possible prison sentence;

• A criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment;

• An increase in your car insurance costs;

• Difficulty travelling to countries such as the USA.

Sussex Police added: “If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

"The campaign is being supported by the Sussex Safer Roads Partnership and Surrey RoadSafe.”

1 . Photos show police carrying out vehicle stops in Sussex amid winter crackdown on drink and drug drivers Dozens of vehicles have already been stopped as police launch a fresh crackdown on drink and drug drivers in Sussex. Roads policing officers are carrying out robust enforcement in December – with photos showing an operation on Broadwater Road in Worthing over the weekend. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

