Pictures: Police called to Worthing jewellery store burglary
Officers have been pictured by a jewellery store in Worthing which has been burgled, police said.
Alexander Jewellers in Goring Road was broken into shortly after 4am on Saturday, April 29, according to police.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers are currently on scene and enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened. Anyone who witnessed the burglary, or who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time, is asked to get in touch.”
Those with information or relevant CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the area can contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 178 of 29/04.