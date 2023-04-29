Edit Account-Sign Out
Pictures: Police called to Worthing jewellery store burglary

Officers have been pictured by a jewellery store in Worthing which has been burgled, police said.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 29th Apr 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 11:52 BST

Alexander Jewellers in Goring Road was broken into shortly after 4am on Saturday, April 29, according to police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers are currently on scene and enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened. Anyone who witnessed the burglary, or who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time, is asked to get in touch.”

Those with information or relevant CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the area can contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 178 of 29/04.

Police in Goring Road, Worthing Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Police in Goring Road, Worthing Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Police in Goring Road, Worthing Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Police in Goring Road, Worthing Photo: Eddie Mitchell

