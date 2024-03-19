Emergency services were called to Wannock Road in Polegate at about 9pm, where a 17-year-old boy was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital with ‘potentially life-threatening injuries’, according to Sussex Police.

An urgent investigation is now underway to locate and arrest any suspects. Wannock Road and High Street have been closed and there will be a significant police presence in the area for some time, the police force said.

Chief Inspector Andy Nicklin said: “This incident is being treated with the seriousness it deserves and a thorough investigation has been launched to gather evidence and locate any suspects.

“I understand this will be distressing for the community and would like to thank the public for their patience while we look to understand the full facts of what happened this evening.

“We are asking anyone who witnessed anything suspicious around that time or has relevant CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage to call 101, quoting Operation Hutch.”

