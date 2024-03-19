Emergency services were called to Wannock Road, Polegate, at around 9pm, where a 17-year-old boy was found with stab wounds.

He was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital, where he remains. His injuries are serious, but are no longer considered to be life-threatening, police said.

A 17-year-old boy from St Leonards and an 18-year-old man of no fixed address have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, Sussex Police confirmed. They remain in custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Jess Langlands said: “A thorough investigation was launched as soon as this incident was reported and we acted quickly to arrest two suspects.

“I understand this will be distressing for the community, but I would like to assure them that this is understood to be an isolated incident between a group of people known to each other.

“We are asking anyone who witnessed anything suspicious around that time or has relevant CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage to call 101, quoting Operation Hutch.”

17-year-old hospitalised with 'potentially life-threatening injuries' A teenager has been left with 'potentially life-threatening injuries' after he was stabbed in East Sussex last night (March 18). Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

