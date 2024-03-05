Police appeal after man attacked in South Downs village
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was attacked in a South Downs village.
Officers say the man reported being physically and verbally assaulted by ‘an unknown man’ in Storrington.
The attack happened between 8.50am and 9am on February 28 on a footpath near the bridge into Storrington Library car park.
A police spokesperson said: “The suspect is described as a white man in his late 50s/early 60s with a long grey beard and tattoos. He was wearing a black beanie hat, dark sunglasses, a dark hoodie, and carrying a green rucksack.
“Any witnesses or anyone who has any information is asked to report to police online or via 101 quoting 669 of 28/02.”