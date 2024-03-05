Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers say the man reported being physically and verbally assaulted by ‘an unknown man’ in Storrington.

The attack happened between 8.50am and 9am on February 28 on a footpath near the bridge into Storrington Library car park.

A police spokesperson said: “The suspect is described as a white man in his late 50s/early 60s with a long grey beard and tattoos. He was wearing a black beanie hat, dark sunglasses, a dark hoodie, and carrying a green rucksack.