A person was seriously injured after an object was thrown at them in the street, police said.

Sussex Police said members of the public have been the target of unprovoked attacks in Hastings and Eastbourne involving objects being thrown at them, and have now launched an appeal for witnesses to the incidents, which have taken place over the last week.

Police said last Wednesday (April 12), a person was walking along Bohemia Road in Hastings at around 7.30pm when they were hit in the face with an apple, causing minor injuries.

On Thursday, April 13, police said a person was hit in the arm with a tomato while walking along Firle Road, Eastbourne, at just before 8pm.

And on Friday, April 14, at approximately 1.15pm, a person was hit with a tomato while walking in St Philips Avenue, Eastbourne, police added.

Shortly after this, a person was struck in the face with an unknown object in Ashford Road, Eastbourne, causing minor injuries, police said.

Police added that later on the same day, at around 2.40pm, a person was near Lidl in Bohemia Road, Hastings, when they were hit in the head with a tomato.

And shortly after this, a further two attacks happened in The Bourne, Hastings. A person was hit in the head with a tomato and a person was hit in the face with an unknown object, causing serious injuries.

Investigator Caroline Bendell, from the Hastings Criminal Investigation Department, said: “Most of these attacks have occurred during daytime hours when the victims have been out alone in open and public places.

“In all cases, the victims have been going about their daily routine when they have been hit by items believed to have been thrown or propelled in some way from a vehicle.

“There have been no links established between each of the victims, however it is believed that these incidents are part of a series.

“We are asking any witnesses to come forward and any further victims.