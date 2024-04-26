Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers say the incident happened near Tanbridge House School in Guildford Road in the early hours of January 27.

They have issued a blurry image of a man who they want to speak to in connection with their enquiries.

They are asking anyone who might recognise him to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “If you recognise the man, or have any information, please call 101 quoting serial 379 of 06/02.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

