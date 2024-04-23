Police appeal after 'suspicious incident' in Horsham

Police are appealing for information following a report of a ‘suspicious incident’ in Horsham.
By Sarah Page
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 13:21 BST
Police have issued a blurry image of a man they want to question and are hoping someone may recognise himPolice have issued a blurry image of a man they want to question and are hoping someone may recognise him
Police have issued a blurry image of a man they want to question and are hoping someone may recognise him

Officers say the incident happened near Tanbridge House School in Guildford Road in the early hours of January 27.

They have issued a blurry image of a man who they want to speak to in connection with their inquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They are asking anyone who might recognise him to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “If you recognise the man, or have any information, please call 101 quoting serial 379 of 06/02.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”