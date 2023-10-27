Police appeal following Brighton Railway Station fight
British Transport Police (BTP) have made an appeal for information after a fight, which was recorded and has been circulating on social media, broke out at Brighton Railway Station last night (Thursday, October 26).
At 10.21pm last night a BTP spokesperson said on social media: “We are aware of videos circulating on social media showing fighting at Brighton Station.
“Officers were in attendance [and] are working alongside Sussex Police to investigate the incident.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040 with the reference 191 of 26/10/23.
BTP and Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.