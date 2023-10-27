BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Police appeal following Brighton Railway Station fight

British Transport Police (BTP) have made an appeal for information after a fight, which was recorded and has been circulating on social media, broke out at Brighton Railway Station last night (Thursday, October 26).
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 27th Oct 2023, 07:41 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 07:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

At 10.21pm last night a BTP spokesperson said on social media: “We are aware of videos circulating on social media showing fighting at Brighton Station.

“Officers were in attendance [and] are working alongside Sussex Police to investigate the incident.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040 with the reference 191 of 26/10/23.

BTP and Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.